Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

The historic moment happened on Sunday, May 7, 2023, when an aircraft of the Nigerian-owned brand-new airline, touched down on the runway at exactly 2:50 pm.

The aircraft, an Embraer E145, is a 50-seater commercial aircraft that will be flying between Lagos and Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri and Sokoto routes. The flight conveyed 35 passengers from Kano State and disembarked them at the MM2.

The aircraft was making an immediate turnaround to Kano with 45 passengers that were seen already buying their tickets at the ticketing counter.

Pulse Nigeria

The Pilot, Captain Moses Egbekun, couldn't conceal his excitement at the warm reception put together by the management of Bi-Courtney, jointly led by its Acting Chief Operating Officer, Tosan Duncan, and Head of Operations, Blessing Ewah.

"The plane is so new. The flight was so smooth. We hope this luxurious experience can be sustained," one of the passengers, who wishes to remain anonymous, said to the waiting crowd.

As a tradition, the aircraft on arrival at the MMA2 Apron was greeted with a water cannon, a symbolic act that could be interpreted as a welcoming blessing for the safety of flight operations, and an act of baptism into the trade.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the development, Ewah, said the latest addition to fleets of airline companies plying their trade with MMA2, "is the manifestation of BASL's commitment to upholding global best practices on providing a conducive environment for business, comfort, safety, and security of airlines, passengers, vendors, and other terminal users.

"This is a further validation of our success in the construction and management of airport infrastructure, making it a safe zone for airlines to do their business and serve the flying public."

Pulse Nigeria

On what this development means for the flying public, Ewah said it offers them an alternative as well as new route expansion that will reduce cases of flight scarcity at the airport.