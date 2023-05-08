The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

Nurudeen Shotayo

The aircraft was greeted with a water cannon, a symbolic act that could be interpreted as a welcoming blessing for the safety of flight operations.

Rano Air makes inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse]
Rano Air makes inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The historic moment happened on Sunday, May 7, 2023, when an aircraft of the Nigerian-owned brand-new airline, touched down on the runway at exactly 2:50 pm.

The aircraft, an Embraer E145, is a 50-seater commercial aircraft that will be flying between Lagos and Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri and Sokoto routes. The flight conveyed 35 passengers from Kano State and disembarked them at the MM2.

The aircraft was making an immediate turnaround to Kano with 45 passengers that were seen already buying their tickets at the ticketing counter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rano Air makes its inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse]
Rano Air makes its inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

The Pilot, Captain Moses Egbekun, couldn't conceal his excitement at the warm reception put together by the management of Bi-Courtney, jointly led by its Acting Chief Operating Officer, Tosan Duncan, and Head of Operations, Blessing Ewah.

"The plane is so new. The flight was so smooth. We hope this luxurious experience can be sustained," one of the passengers, who wishes to remain anonymous, said to the waiting crowd.

As a tradition, the aircraft on arrival at the MMA2 Apron was greeted with a water cannon, a symbolic act that could be interpreted as a welcoming blessing for the safety of flight operations, and an act of baptism into the trade.

Rano Air makes its inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse]
Rano Air makes its inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the development, Ewah, said the latest addition to fleets of airline companies plying their trade with MMA2, "is the manifestation of BASL's commitment to upholding global best practices on providing a conducive environment for business, comfort, safety, and security of airlines, passengers, vendors, and other terminal users.

"This is a further validation of our success in the construction and management of airport infrastructure, making it a safe zone for airlines to do their business and serve the flying public."

Rano Air makes its inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse]
Rano Air makes its inaugural landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two on Sunday, May 7, 2023. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

On what this development means for the flying public, Ewah said it offers them an alternative as well as new route expansion that will reduce cases of flight scarcity at the airport.

"So clearly there is still room for newer airlines or more airlines and more aircraft into the industry. so it's a new development, it's an exciting development. As I can see, this aircraft is excitingly looking good so it would add a new flavour to the flying public and they can expect that with the NCA and other stakeholders doing the bit that they can, the safety and security of passengers on air is completely assured. So we welcome Rano Air once again into the flying space and we wish them all the best," he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results