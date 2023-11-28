ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The modus operandi of the fraudsters is keeping a debit card of the same bank, swapping the card in the guise of helping a confused bank customer at any ATM point.

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians
Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Recommended articles

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan. Oyewale said investigations by the Commission have linked unauthorised withdrawals from customers bank accounts to Automated Teller Machine (ATM) day Debit Card swapping or fraud.

He said that the modus operandi of the fraudsters involved keeping a debit card of the same bank, and swapping the card in the guise of helping a confused bank customer at any ATM point.

They swap the card in such a hurry that the customer would not notice and at the same time memorise the pin used in trying the fake cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These cards get stuck in the machine due to a wrong pin and the fraudster quickly abandons the victim, advising him/her to report to the bank while making away with the victim’s card to make immediate withdrawals from the account.

“This card swapping typically happens in any service delivery point, such as Point of Sale (POS) terminals, and ATM points, among others,” Oyewale said.

He said that the fraudulent practice was gaining momentum across the country and the banking public was enjoined to be more circumspect in the use of debit cards.

The commission listed the useful tips to be adopted by the banking public to avoid further financial losses to include keeping cards in sight or a safe place after making any transaction and ensure that the card actually belongs to oneself.

“Regularly check your bank statements for any unknown transaction, set transaction alerts to monitor any activity on your accounts or with your bank card are also vital in stopping the fraudsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You could also cover the keypad with your hand or body when entering your PIN at POS terminal/ATM machines and never be in a rush to make payments or withdrawals and request for assistance only from officials of the bank.

“Call your banks to block your ATM cards immediately your cards are stuck in the ATM machines or whenever you observe any irregularity.

“Ensure you know your bank’s ATM off line, blocking code and quickly make use of it whenever it is misplaced or stolen.

“Dial the USSD code *966*911# and follow the pop-up instructions to block your ATM card instantly,” EFCC advised.

Oyewale said the commission would not relent in safeguarding personal, corporate and national finances in its quest to rid the nation of all forms of economic and financial crimes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

From left: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [Premium Times]

Nigeria calls for modern technologies to curb illicit financial flows in West Africa

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari