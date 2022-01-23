RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has disclosed that the State would soon benefit from the World Bank grant of US$ 5 million.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

Ortom revealed this after inspecting the ongoing construction of the headquarters of the Benue Geographical Information System (BENGIS) on Saturday in Makurdi.

The governor said on completion of the project, the State would stand a chance of benefitting from the world bank grant.

He said that the project would be completed hopefully before the 2022 democracy day.

He said that BENGIS will be a money-making venture which is capable of raking in billions of naira for the state.

“BENGIS will be generating billions for the state because it is a revenue-yielding programme.

“The programme is sponsored by Access Bank,” he said.

He commended the contractor, whom he said is delivering in consonance with specifications.

He promised to make N500 million available to the contractor to enable him continue working on the project.

He said that when completed, the challenges of duplication of Certificate of Occupancy (CoF) and other hiccups in land administration would be eliminated.

