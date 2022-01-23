Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

The governor said on completion of the project, the State would stand a chance of benefitting from the world bank grant.

He said that the project would be completed hopefully before the 2022 democracy day.

He said that BENGIS will be a money-making venture which is capable of raking in billions of naira for the state.

“BENGIS will be generating billions for the state because it is a revenue-yielding programme.

“The programme is sponsored by Access Bank,” he said.

He commended the contractor, whom he said is delivering in consonance with specifications.

He promised to make N500 million available to the contractor to enable him continue working on the project.