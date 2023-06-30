ADVERTISEMENT
Benue Speaker calls for 'ceasefire' amidst Mbaivur, Mbasombo crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, has appealed to people of of Mbaivur and Mbasombo in Ikpayongo axis of Gwer-East Local Government Area to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.

Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly (Credit: Peoples gazette)
Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly (Credit: Peoples gazette)

He invited President Generals of the Masev Development Association in Mbasombo and Mbaivur as well as Ter Gwer for meeting within five days from Thursday, June 29 2023 inorder to resolve the crisis between the two communities.

The speaker who briefed newsmen after the meeting, called for immediate ceasefire between the two communities. He also called on president generals of Mbasombo and Mbaivur to initiate process towards withdrawing all pending litigations regarding the land within five days in order to pave way for resolution of the problems.

”If you fail to resolve the crisis, the Benue government will take over the disputed land and send all occupants out.

”I urged security operatives to wade in and ensure that anyone of whatever status found sponsoring or causing trouble in the area to be brought to book,” he said.

Also speaking to newsmen after the meeting, president general of Mbaivur development association, Mr Atime Ikyo, thanked the state government for taking steps to end the five-year old crisis.

I will go back home and inform my people about the resolutions. I promise to do anything in my power to end the crisis,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mbaivur/Mbasombo crisis which was trigger by a dispute over land between the neighbouring communities has lingered for five years and all measures by the previous government including the suspension of the traditional rulers of both communities failed to rest the crisis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

