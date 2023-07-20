ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue Govt reveals 2,500 ghost workers on teachers' LGs payroll

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the decision for the delay in salary payment was taken after the government discovered mindless padding of the wage bill and fraudulent manipulations on their payroll but he assured workers that they will receive salaries before the end of the week.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

This is contained in a statement signed by Alia’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Tersoo Kula on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Makurdi.

”In the first phase of staff verification and payroll audit for Primary and Secondary School Teachers as well as Local Governments workers, 2,500 ghost workers were uncovered .

”The payroll has since been cleaned and names of the ghost workers have been remove.

”The government also uncovered phantom schools, double dipping, unlawful employment, salary padding, payment to dead or retired individuals and unlawful replacements,” the governor said.

He expressed regrets over the delay in payment of salaries of teachers in primary and secondary schools, as well as the Local Government staff.

The governor said the decision for the delay in the payment of salaries was taken after the government discovered mindless padding of the wage bill and other fraudulent manipulations on their payroll. He assured workers who have been screened that they will receive their salaries before the end of the week.

”We are not only getting rid of ghosts workers and removing the padding associated with payroll fraud. We are putting in measures to ensure the system is protected going forward,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

