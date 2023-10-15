Benue Gov mourns Catholic priest who slumped and later died

Alia, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described the death of the priest as a huge loss to the Church and Benue in general.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The governor condoled with the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, Most Rev. Isaac Dugu, the entire Catholic faithful and the Christian community over the incident.

“As a servant of God, Fr. Gundu contributed to the spiritual growth and development of the Church and humanity for many years. His decades of service will not be easily forgotten,” Alia said.

Alia, who is also a Catholic Priest, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the immediate family and the Church the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

NAN reports that Gundu was ordained a Catholic Priest in 1994.