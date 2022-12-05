JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing
The police have recovered the Hilux van, but the whereabouts of the commissioner is yet unknown.
According to Daily Trust, Ogbu was abducted along Ado-Otukpo road in the state while travelling to his Ado, home local government.
His Hilux vehicle as reportedly forced to a halt at Adankari junction about 9pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene has confirmed the incident.
