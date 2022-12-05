RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

Bayo Wahab

The police have recovered the Hilux van, but the whereabouts of the commissioner is yet unknown.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Benue State, Chief Dennis Ekpe Ogbu was kidnapped on Sunday. Daily Trust.
According to Daily Trust, Ogbu was abducted along Ado-Otukpo road in the state while travelling to his Ado, home local government.

His Hilux vehicle as reportedly forced to a halt at Adankari junction about 9pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

However, the police have recovered the Hilux van, but the whereabouts of the commissioner is yet unknown.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene has confirmed the incident.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

