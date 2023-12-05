ADVERTISEMENT
Benue assembly suspends 4 members for 3 months for alleged sabotage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspended members were discovered to be constituting themselves as clogs in the wheel of progress of the house.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, announced the suspension, following a unanimous decision of the house during its plenary session on Monday. The suspended lawmakers include; Mr Douglas Akya (Makurdi South/PDP), Mr Anthony Agom (Okpokwu/PDP), Mr Cephas Dyako (Konshisha/LP) and Solomon Gyila (Gwer-West/APC).

Moving the motion for the suspension, the Majority Leader, Mr Terser Sater, said the suspended members were discovered “to be constituting themselves as clogs in the wheel of progress” of the house.

“We are here for profitable business that would move Benue to the path of greatness but these people keep sabotaging us so they have to be uprooted.

“This suspension will serve as a deterrent to anyone who wants to stand in the way of progress of Benue,” Sater said.

Mr Peter Ipusu (Katsina-Ala/APC) seconded the motion, describing it as apt.

The house, therefore, unanimously agreed that the four members be suspended “for the progress of the house and Benue”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

