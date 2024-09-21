Benin traders open for night market after poll as voting ends in Edo election

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was restriction of movement during the election hours, which ended at 6 pm.

The exercise affected commercial activities as shops and markets remained shut.

Some traders, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN, said they were hopeful to make good sales, despite opening late.

They argued that there were people, who could not cope without coming to the market to buy stuff daily.

According to them, such buyers must come, regardless of the time.

A fruit seller, Loveth Idemudia, said she came to the market to save her goods from getting spoilt.

“I bought many loaves of bread and other fruits and if I fail to do night sales, they might get bad.

“I won’t be able to sell them tomorrow morning because I will be going to church,” Idemudia said.

She said that, despite arriving at the market at about 6.39 pm, she had made reasonable sales and was hopeful to sell all the stuff before retiring home.

Another trader, Angela Osas, who deals in ‘fufu’, said she had sold one bucket of the food within an hour.

“I got this business idea after the 2023 General Elections and today I can tell you that my coming here tonight has been rewarding,” Osas said.

A tomato seller, who identified herself simply as “Mama Baby,” said her target was to sell her products to avoid any loss.

“I didn’t come on time, but I know that I will finish my goods quickly because people are buying gradually since about an hour ago I came,” she said.

