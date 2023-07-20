Benin high chief who has never missed any election since 1951 dies at 93

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edebiri, fondly called the Odiownere of Benin Kingdom, died on Thursday at the age of 93 at a private hospital in Benin during a brief illness.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Edebiri, who would have been 94 in September, died at exactly 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

“He had not been too strong and we took him to the hospital a few days ago.

“He died this afternoon (Thursday). The family will follow the protocol for formal announcement of his death,” the family member said.

NAN reports that the Esogban, who is next to the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin, is often referred to as the Odiownere of Benin kingdom.

His last major outing was his participation in the March 28 governorship and House of Assembly elections, where he described the Feb. 25 presidential election as the best since he started voting in 1951.

Edebiri had said he had never missed any election since he cast his first vote in 1951 at the age of 22.