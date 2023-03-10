ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Ima Elijah

“Rejecting the old naira notes is a clear disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling...”

Yahaya Bello [PM News]
Yahaya Bello [PM News]

The Kogi State Government has issued an order to arrest and prosecute individuals and businesses that refuse to accept the old naira notes.

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, issued a statement explaining that the Yahaya Bello administration joined other states to pursue the case to ease the hardship occasioned by the unavailability of cash.

What you should know: The apex court last week ruled that both the old and new naira notes remain legal tenders until December 31, 2023. However, many traders still refuse to treat the old notes as acceptable legal tenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Fanwo said: He said it was unacceptable that some persons and businesses continue to reject the old notes, even after the court validated their use.

“Rejecting the old naira notes is a clear disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling,” the commissioner stressed.

“Anyone who rejects the old naira notes should be reported to security and government authorities for immediate action. Also, banks that refuse to accept old naira deposits shall be sealed.”

Fanwo warned that the government will not accommodate financial institutions “that willfully disobey court orders, moreso, the orders of the highest court in Nigeria”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the banks are issuing the old naira notes, they are bound to also receive it. We cannot continue to kill our economy after the Supreme Court has granted us freedom.”

A high-powered committee was also announced to guarantee complete adherence and compliance with the verdict.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group blasts Wike over last-minute employment, promotion for workers

Group blasts Wike over last-minute employment, promotion for workers

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep