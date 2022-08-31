Bello inaugurates N303m Hydro-electric Commission Hqrts in Niger

Speaking at the event in Minna, Bello urged the commission to urgently find lasting solutions to the perennial flood disaster bedeviling riverine communities in their areas of operation.

He said that the commission would bring relief to the flood-prone areas and other parts of the country.

“The task of the commission is very important. Every year, water kills and destroys peoples’ properties.

“We are very happy with the commission’s commitment in meeting the desired needs of residents affected by flood and other challenges,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, said the headquarters complex was built at the cost of more than N303 million to provide conducive working environment for optimum performance.

He said the commission was specifically established to manage ecological and environmental challenges in the power producing areas of the country.

Yelwa said that the take-off of the commission in 2021 raised the expectations of the inhabitants of the areas.

“We need a fairly comfortable administrative complex from where we can formulate, organise and coordinate our affairs for optimal growth.

“We will adequately and judiciously utilise this office facility for the common good of all for formulating policies and programmes that will meet the desired objectives of the commission,” he said.

The managing director said that plans were underway to add Kaduna, Gombe and Taraba states to the six other states of the commission as they suffered the same ecological impact of hydro dams.

He said that river Kaduna supply water to both Shiroro and Zunguru dams in Niger state .

He said Taraba would soon host the largest hydro dam in Nigeria while Gombe also suffered from impact of flooding.

Also speaking, Mr Joseph Ityav, Chairman of the commission, said that it was established to formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas.

He said that the commission was also instituted to carry out survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order to ascertain measures necessary in promoting physical development.

Ityav pointed out that the present administration was committed to making life more comfortable for the people living in the hyrdo-electric power station communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that HYPPADEC was established in 2010 to cover Kwara, Kebbi, Kogi and Niger States.