Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility - Tinubu tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Principal Private Secretary and other dignitaries, praying at the Obalende Eid ground on Sunday
President Bola Tinubu, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Principal Private Secretary and other dignitaries, praying at the Obalende Eid ground on Sunday

Tinubu made the remark while addressing newsmen after observing the 2024 Eid-el Adha prayers at Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

The President emphasised the need for the people to follow the path of sacrifice to make the nation great.

“Being a very good citizen comes with responsibility, As citizens, what do you do to be a very committed member of our society? Go and sacrifice. Love your country, love your neighbours, share what you have with one another and be thankful to Almighty God. That’s all,” said the President.

Earlier, while addressing the worshippers, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, harped on perseverance and patience.

Hamzat enjoined the Muslim faithful to understand the reason for Eid, which he described as sacrifice and endurance.

He appealed to Nigerians to sustain the peace in the country and do what is right for themselves and their neighbours.

“I urge you all to live in peace and harmony. Be patient and persevere to enjoy the good of the land.

“Also, let us be good Muslims and good citizens of Nigeria. This is what Almighty Allah expects of us.

“I pray that we continue to celebrate in one peace and that Nigeria continues to progress,” he said.

Delivering the Eid-el-Adha message, Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman Abou-Nolla, who referred to the Qur’an chapter 3 verse 102, said all believers should fear God as He should be feared.

He said all believers must not die except as a Muslim in total submission to Allah.

Abou-Nolla said all the prophets of God sent to mankind with their messages from Adam to Noah, to Ibrahim, Issah and Mohammed (S.A.W.) came with the message of sacrifice.

According to him, it is all about service to their God and humanity.

He recalled that former Nigerian leaders from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, MKO Abiola, Madam Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti and others sacrificed their knowledge, wealth, sweat that led to the growth and development of the country.

“All their activities and actions were passionate and geared toward nation-building; we must, therefore, ensure that their labour and struggles are not in vain.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on us to follow their footsteps in ensuring that this nation, Nigeria, continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

“We are also to note that Allah forbids any act of tribalism, terrorism, and hatred among his servants but loves cooperation, unity, compassion, stability, justice and righteousness.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Adha, let us shun all acts of indiscipline, hate speech, and violence to ensure peaceful co-existence and progress of our nation Nigeria,” the Imam said.

He prayed to God to forgive Nigeria’s sins, asking God to send peace to every part of the country.

“We seek your blessings and economic prosperity of our land, open the doors of opportunities and success to all sectors of our economy,” he said.

Praying for the President, Imam, who noted that Tinubu had the heart and passion for the people, asked God to grant him wisdom, strength and good health to govern the country well.

“Surround him (Tinubu) with sound and wise counsel to navigate our country through all the challenges we are currently facing,” he prayed.

He also offered prayers to God for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Hamzat, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu and all those in authority for guidance and wisdom to lead Nigeria to a great future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several other dignitaries observed their Eid el-Adha prayers at the venue.

Others are Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Principal Private Secretary Hakeem Muri-Okunola, former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

