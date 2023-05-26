Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

The deceased passed away in the early hours of May 25, 2023, in what is a rude shock to all those who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting him.

Abass Oyeyemi is an alumnus of the Faculty of Law Obafemi Awolowo University and during his time as a student, he served in different capacities with the last being as the 30th Lord Advocate of the Radiant Justice Chambers.

Oyeyemi was also a central figure in Nigeria's Fuji community where he served as a key member of the Fuji Opera where he contributed to the promotion of indigenous Yoruba music to the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tribute to Oyeyemi, Mr. Tosin Ashafa one of the Principal members of the Fuji Opera community described him as a compassionate individual and an exceptional professional who dedicated his life to helping the less privileged.

Abass Oyeyemi was very active in the humanitarian community with his charity Reaching Mind Foundation dedicated to eradicating period poverty and equipping young students with digital skills.

Known for his fervent support for Beautiful Nubia, the Folk artist in his tribute described Oyeyemi as a vibrant soul while stating that his good works must be continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who knew him, Abass Oyeyemi was a man willing and ready to render every assistance he could irrespective of the inconvenience it might cost him.

Pulse Nigeria Music Journalist Adeayo Adebiyi describes him as a man who would give away his shoes and walk barefooted. One entirely committed to bringing joy to the lives of those he met.

Abass Oyeyemi's death is a painful loss to the OAU community, his community in Yewa, and the entire Ogun State. It's a loss to the humanitarian and entertainment community. It's a loss to Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.