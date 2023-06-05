The sports category has moved to a new website.
Be wary of bigots posing as associates, cleric advises Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric particularly called on the president to distant self from politicians using ethnicity and religion to perpetuate themselves in politics.

Kwamkur, a former National Director for Legal Services and Public Affairs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (NAN), gave the advice during a news conference on Sunday in Jos.

He further called on governors and other political leaders from northern part of the country to preach unity and work toward alleviating poverty, insecurity, hunger and squalor among the people.

”I wish to call on our president to be mindful of friends, associates and politicians who are bigots and seek to work with him as they will do more harm to the system and the nation.

”Nothing good can come out of such fanatics that will be for the general interest of the nation.

”I also want to call on the governors in Nigeria, particularly the ones in the north, to truly work toward removing our battered citizens from poverty and insecurity.

”Our leaers should ensure the provision of good healthcare and other benefits of good governance, rather than dwell in preaching hate, religious and tribal differences,” he advised.

Kwamkur also expressed displeasure over recent comments by some politicians disparaging other faiths, saying such state could throw the nation into serious religious crisis, thereby causing disaffection among Christians and Muslims in the country.

”Discrimination, ethnic profiling and all genocidal attempts to consume a race or religion constitute injustice and are recipes for anarchy and crisis.

”So, we wish to strongly advice the President, whom all Nigerians overwhelmingly voted to be mindful of such political allies,” he advised.

Kwamkur however called on Christians to believe in the president, insisting that as a leader who distinguished himself in the past means well for the nation.

”Tinubu is one person who is ready and willing to move this nation forward, so, we urge Christians and indeed Nigerians to support him to succeed.

”Our president is a liberal Muslim and will never discriminate. This is why some of us supported him wholeheartedly,” Kwamkur said.

