ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be sincere with Tinubu on palliatives, APC chieftain charges governors

News Agency Of Nigeria

He noted that the recent hunger protest, which led to the looting, killing and destruction of property was not a solution to the country’s problems.

Osun APC chieftain, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye [NAN]
Osun APC chieftain, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye [NAN]

Recommended articles

Oyintiloye said that the sincerity of the state governors to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, irrespective of political affiliations, would put the country on the path of economic prosperity.

The APC Chieftain made the remarks while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

He said with the various intervention funds by the Federal Government to states since the removal of fuel subsidies, it was clear that governors needed to do more to assist the President in meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said governors must show more commitment to the welfare of the people, by working for the success of the interventions, rather than being suspected to be lagging.

According to him, the various financial interventions by the Federal Government to the states to alleviate poverty, have not reflected in the overall well-being of the citizens.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said without the sincere support of the governors, the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President for the masses might be difficult to achieve.

He said the allegation levelled against some governors of diverting and repackaging of rice and other grains sent to the states by the Federal Government to alleviate the suffering of the masses was worrisome.

“If truly some of the governors are sincere with the President in the delivery of good governance, the recent hunger protest could have been averted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For us to move forward and to minimise poverty, the governors must be ready to support the President.

“Although there are some governors who are doing their best to support the President, they are being suspected of not doing enough.

“The whole burden cannot be on the President alone, the sincerity of the governor is important, especially in cutting wasteful spending and corrupt acts.

“It is not a time for buck passing. Masses are at the mercy of our governors. They are the ones we can see easily.

“The President is obviously doing a lot to alleviate the sufferings of the masses, but can this be said of the governors,” he queried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyintiloye said although various unavoidable policies by the President to rejig the economy may be creating pains at the moment, the overall benefits would be “great blessings to the masses.”

He noted that the recent hunger protest, which led to the looting, killing and destruction of property was not a solution to the country’s problems.

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to Nigerians to give the President more time to fulfil his electoral promises, noting that 12 months was too small to rectify years of rots in the country’s economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teachers in public schools well-trained unlike those in private schools, Group

Teachers in public schools well-trained unlike those in private schools, Group

Be sincere with Tinubu on palliatives, APC chieftain charges governors

Be sincere with Tinubu on palliatives, APC chieftain charges governors

Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

Corruption: My 'daughter' asked to inflate ₦3m road contract to ₦33m - Adeboye

Atiku asks Nigerians to take action against attempts to sabotage Dangote Refinery

Atiku asks Nigerians to take action against attempts to sabotage Dangote Refinery

We've not been told to start paying corps members ₦70k minimum wage - NYSC

We've not been told to start paying corps members ₦70k minimum wage - NYSC

Your outburst against Tinubu irresponsible - Dogara blasts Bala Mohammed

Your outburst against Tinubu irresponsible - Dogara blasts Bala Mohammed

Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

Minister lauds Kebbi Governor’s handling of hunger protest

Katsina PDP crisis deepens as Lado-led faction ignores court, holds congresses

Katsina PDP crisis deepens as Lado-led faction ignores court, holds congresses

Lagos slashes Blue Line rail fare by 25%, increases trips to 72 per day

Lagos slashes Blue Line rail fare by 25%, increases trips to 72 per day

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Police on ground to maintain peace and security during nationwide protest [Channels TV]

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Address hunger, hardship - Abia residents unimpressed with Tinubu's speech