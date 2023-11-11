Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi state set to elect new governors today

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 5,169,692 voters will determine who would emerge as the next governor of the three states.

The data by INEC showed that, in Bayelsa State, out of 1,056,862 registered voters, 1,017,613 collected their PVCs.

In Imo, there are 2,419,922 registered voters but 2,318,919 collected their PVCs, while 101,003 PVCs were not collected.

The fate of the governorship candidates in Kogi State would be determined by 1,833,160 voters who collected their PVCs out of the 1,932,654 registered voters in the state.

While the incumbent governors in Imo and Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and Hope Uzodimma respectively, are seeking reelections, the current governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is overseeing the election in his state as an outgoing governor.

In Imo, Governor Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is contesting against 17 other candidates including Athan Achonu of the Labour Party and Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, both of whom are believed to be top contenders in the state.

Other governorship candidates in Imo state include Jack Ogunewe of Action Alliance; Uchenna Okere of Accord Party; Ifeanyi Awulonu of African Action Congress; Obieze Achilike of Action Peoples Party; Isaac Iwuanyanwu of Boot Party; Anthony Ejiogu of All Progressives Grand Alliance and Chibuike Edoziem of Allied Peoples Movement;

Others are Otumbadi Okoroma of the African Democratic Congress; Ben Ofunzeh of the New Nigeria Peoples Party; Bright Ekwebelem of the Social Democratic Party; Andy Chibuike of the Zenith Labour Party; Cole Okwara of National Rescue Movement; Ishiodu Uchechukwu of People’s Redemption Party; and Steve Nwoga of Action Democratic Party.

In Bayelsa State, the incumbent governor is contesting against Timipre Sylva of the APC; Eradiri Udengmobofa of the Labour Party and 13 others.

Other candidates contesting to occupy the number one political office in the state include Ogege Mercy of Action Peoples Party; Idikio Jones of Accord Party; Bufumoh Alex of Action Alliance; Kalango Davies of African Democratic Congress; Osharikeni Saturday of the Allied Peoples Movement; Ben Magbodo of Boot Party; Subiri Joseph of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Oguara Nengimonyo of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Others include Azebi Ayabeke of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Micah Akeems of the National Rescue Movement (NRM); Ozato Erepadei of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP); Osuluku Binaleyefa of the Social Democratic Party and Simeon Karrioru of Zenith Labour Party.

In Kogi, the race is largely between Usman Ododo of the APC, Dino Melaye of the PDP and Muri Ajaka of the SDP.