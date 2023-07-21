ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi state sacks 6 monarchs over involvement in partisan politics

Ima Elijah

The investigation had substantiated the allegations against these traditional rulers, leading to their dismissal.

Emir of Bauchi Palace [Hotels NG]
The decision was announced through an official statement released by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Nasiru Ibrahim, on behalf of the Commission Chairman.

The statement listed various reasons for the dismissal, including the involvement of the affected traditional rulers in partisan politics, acts of misconduct, illegal encroachment on forest reserves, unauthorised felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds, and acts of insubordination.

These actions were deemed to be in direct violation of the public service rules governing their positions as custodians of tradition and governance.

Among the dismissed traditional rulers are Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, the District Head of Udubo; Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar, the District Head of Azare; Umar Omar, the Village Head of Gadiya; and Umar Bani, the Village Head of Tarmasawa.

All of them were from the Katagum Emirate Council. Similarly, two traditional rulers from the Bauchi Emirate Council were also relieved of their positions: Bello Suleman, the Village Head of Beni, and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, the Village Head of Badara.

The Local Government Service Commission stated that their investigation had substantiated the allegations against these traditional rulers, leading to their dismissal. As a result, the Commission has directed them to hand over their responsibilities to their respective secretaries.

In the interim, the emirate councils have been instructed to appoint overseeing officers to manage affairs temporarily until the Commission appoints substantive officers to replace the ousted traditional rulers.

The statement issued by the Commission reads, "The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers in Bauchi and Katagum emirate. This followed their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the public service rules."

The Bauchi State Government's action aims to uphold the integrity and principles of traditional leadership and public service, ensuring that those who hold such esteemed positions maintain the highest standards of conduct and service to their communities.

