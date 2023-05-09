The sports category has moved to a new website.
Bauchi State agency gives 7 days ultimatum for removal of campaign billboards

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kabir warned that the agency would destroy the billboards and posters at the expiration of the ultimatum if the parties and the candidates failed to comply with the directive.

Director-General of the agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, stated in Bauchi on Tuesday that the ultimatum became expedient as electioneering campaigns were over.

“We have given a one-week notice to all political parties and their candidates to ensure they remove all their campaign billboards or face the consequences.

“We call the attention of political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and all others to this directive.

“It is expedient for the agency to ensure cleanliness and to make sure that the streets, nooks and crannies of Bauchi State are tidy,’’ he stated.

Kabir warned that the agency would destroy the billboards and posters at the expiration of the ultimatum if the parties and the candidates failed to comply with the directive.

