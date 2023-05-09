Bauchi State agency gives 7 days ultimatum for removal of campaign billboards

Director-General of the agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, stated in Bauchi on Tuesday that the ultimatum became expedient as electioneering campaigns were over.

“We have given a one-week notice to all political parties and their candidates to ensure they remove all their campaign billboards or face the consequences.

“We call the attention of political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and all others to this directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is expedient for the agency to ensure cleanliness and to make sure that the streets, nooks and crannies of Bauchi State are tidy,’’ he stated.