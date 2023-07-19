Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on SGBV reportage

The Bauchi State Police Command on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 tasked members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to redouble efforts in reporting all cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The state Commissioner of Police, Musa Auwal, gave this charge at a one-day capacity building organised by the state chapter of the association in Bauchi. Auwal said that increased SGBV reportage would help in creating awareness on the ugly trend.

“Amplifying the acts will serve as a vehement tool for eliminating the scourge.

“Increased public awareness will assist in exposing perpetrators of such negative acts, thereby, providing a safe environment for residents,” he said.

The commissioner reiterated the commitment of the police in the state towards detecting, arresting and investigating all reported cases of gender violence in the state.

“Through sensitisation, NAWOJ should enlighten women to expose SGBV cases, by breaking the culture of silence which covers the culprits.

“The command will ensure that all SGBV procedures are adhered to, to eliminate and punish offenders,” he said.

In his contribution, DSP Ahmed Garba, the Gender Officer in the command, said that between January and June 2023, no fewer than 1,501 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were reported in the command.

Earlier, the Chairperson, NAWOJ, Bauchi Chapter, Mrs Rashida Yusuf, said that the training was to further equip women journalists with tools and new ideas on reporting GBV issues in the state.

“Twenty-five journalists drawn from existing media organisations are attending this training,” she said.

In her presentation, Mrs Esther Patrick, Gender Officer, Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, said that a dashboard had been established and domiciled for proper coordination of SGBV data in the ministry.

Patrick said that the state also inaugurated a technical working committee and gender desk officers to toss all the line ministries, agencies and parastatals.

“The impacts of SGBV include physical, sexual, emotional, spiritual violence and trauma.

“Others are cultural, economic, financial and verbal violence among others,” she said.