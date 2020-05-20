The governor while announcing this at stakeholders’ meeting held at the Command Guest House in Bauchi, said the suspension will take effect from Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The governor said the development became necessary following the success recorded in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said, “This decision will be taken by you because the total decision of the lockdown was taken by you. We are just suggesting as a government and on behalf of the government, I am suggesting that as from Thursday, we should lift the lockdown, even the one in Katagum, because it has been 10 days and of course the whole state.

“People will go about their normal businesses, pray on Friday and Eid if we agree on context and character so that people will go to Eid, but we will need the support of our royal fathers so that there will be no such celebrations.

Governor Mohammed also commended the religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation while the lockdown lasted.