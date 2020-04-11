Barely 24 hours after Governor Bala Mohammed announced his recovery from coronavirus, the governor ignored social distancing measure as he attended Jumma’at prayers.

The governor was seen at Bauchi Central Mosque on Friday, April 10, 2020, wearing a face mask and hand gloves, but declined to shake hands with people around him.

In a picture that surfaced on social media, the governor was seen with a crowd of over twenty people while greeting authorities of the mosque.

Mohammed recovered 16 days after he tested positive for the virus.

While announcing his recovery on Thursday, the governor thanked the religious leaders in Bauchi state for their prayers over him.

He said, My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the @NCDCgov.

However, Mohammed, who was believed to have contracted the disease from Mohammed Abubakar, the son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, obviously ignored the social distancing measure aimed at minimising the spread of the virus in the country.