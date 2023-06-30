Bauchi Gov Mohammed gifts ₦75,000 each to 3,000 pilgrims in Mecca

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Alhaji Mukthar Gidado, on Friday in Bauchi.

Gidado said that the governor made the donation when he visited Bauchi camp in the holy land to interact with the pilgrims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 300 Saudi Riyals is equivalent to ₦75,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gidado said that the gesture by the governor was to compliment the expenses incurred by the pilgrims during their stay in the holy land.

He said that the governor, during the visit to the pilgrims’ tent in Muna, appreciated them for their good conduct in Saudi Arabia.

“Mohammed commended them for respecting the authorities, both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“He assured that his administration would not relent in supporting the state pilgrims’ welfare board in order to provide best services to pilgrims,” he said.

Gidado also said the that the state government would partner the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to address some of the challenges being experienced by the state’s Hajj commission in the hold land.

ADVERTISEMENT