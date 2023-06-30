ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi Gov Mohammed gifts ₦75,000 each to 3,000 pilgrims in Mecca

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gidado also said the that the state government would partner NAHCON to address some of the challenges being experienced by the state’s Hajj commission in the hold land.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State with his entourage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. [Twitter:Umara]
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State with his entourage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. [Twitter:Umara]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Alhaji Mukthar Gidado, on Friday in Bauchi.

Gidado said that the governor made the donation when he visited Bauchi camp in the holy land to interact with the pilgrims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 300 Saudi Riyals is equivalent to ₦75,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gidado said that the gesture by the governor was to compliment the expenses incurred by the pilgrims during their stay in the holy land.

He said that the governor, during the visit to the pilgrims’ tent in Muna, appreciated them for their good conduct in Saudi Arabia.

“Mohammed commended them for respecting the authorities, both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“He assured that his administration would not relent in supporting the state pilgrims’ welfare board in order to provide best services to pilgrims,” he said.

Gidado also said the that the state government would partner the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to address some of the challenges being experienced by the state’s Hajj commission in the hold land.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the governor expressed his profound gratitude to the pilgrims for their prayers for the success of his administration and urged them to sustain the tempo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi Gov Mohammed gifts ₦75,000 each to 3,000 pilgrims in Mecca

Bauchi Gov Mohammed gifts ₦75,000 each to 3,000 pilgrims in Mecca

Don’t play politics with Military – Ex-CDS Irabor warns politicians

Don’t play politics with Military – Ex-CDS Irabor warns politicians

Gov Abiodun says Ogun to have statewide festival for overall growth

Gov Abiodun says Ogun to have statewide festival for overall growth

Umuahia, Aba generate 270 truckloads of refuse daily – Task force

Umuahia, Aba generate 270 truckloads of refuse daily – Task force

Traders protest plot to eject them from market in Anambra

Traders protest plot to eject them from market in Anambra

Northern Pastors criticise Sweden over Quran burning, call for calm

Northern Pastors criticise Sweden over Quran burning, call for calm

Gov Uzodimma holds frank talk with Sanwo-Olu over plight of Igbos in Lagos

Gov Uzodimma holds frank talk with Sanwo-Olu over plight of Igbos in Lagos

Makinde appoints Ajibola DG Operation Burst, 11 others as aides

Makinde appoints Ajibola DG Operation Burst, 11 others as aides

Ex-NUC boss hands over office as President Tinubu approves resignation

Ex-NUC boss hands over office as President Tinubu approves resignation

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023