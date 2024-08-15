ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

News Agency Of Nigeria

The flood also destroyed houses, submerged farmlands and washed away some sections of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway.

SEMA confirms 4 killed in Bauchi flood [Punch Newspapers]

The flood also destroyed houses, submerged farmlands and washed away some sections of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway. Masud Aliyu, the Director-General of the agency, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the flood affected Shira, Giade and Katagum Local Government Areas of the state, following torrential rains in the past days.

“The flood left thousands homeless, submerged farmlands and cut-off roads,

“The affected roads Include Giade-Isawa and Kano-Maiduguri expressway,” he said.

Aliyu said the state government had mobilised contractors to repair the failed sections of the roads, to provide an alternative route for road users. He, therefore, urged the people to heed the warnings of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) about impending flood disasters.

NAN reports that the collapsed section of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway had disrupted the movement of goods and services in the area. The road links Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe in North-East.

News Agency Of Nigeria

