Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

The flood also destroyed houses, submerged farmlands and washed away some sections of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway. Masud Aliyu, the Director-General of the agency, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the flood affected Shira, Giade and Katagum Local Government Areas of the state, following torrential rains in the past days.

“The flood left thousands homeless, submerged farmlands and cut-off roads,

“The affected roads Include Giade-Isawa and Kano-Maiduguri expressway,” he said.

Aliyu said the state government had mobilised contractors to repair the failed sections of the roads, to provide an alternative route for road users. He, therefore, urged the people to heed the warnings of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) about impending flood disasters.