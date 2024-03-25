ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi alms-giving stampede death toll rises to 7 - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

An eyewitness also confirmed that several other people, women and children, were injured during the stampede.

The Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, said that three more women died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people were reportedly trampled to death on Sunday during an attempt to participate in an almsgiving exercise at Shafa Holdings Company Plc on Jos Road in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The police said that the incident happened at about 10:20am when the company was holding its annual Zakat exercise, otherwise known as almsgiving, to help the less privileged in the state.

"The Medical Doctor at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) confirmed that two more women died at the hospital among those brought for treatment."

“The other woman was conveyed home by her family, but she died at home,” he said.

"More details will be made available to the public as the command receives them.” he stressed.

NAN reports that an eyewitness, Laraba Saleh, said several other people, women and children, were injured during the stampede.

