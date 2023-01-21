ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Baptist Church pays N10m to Osun kidnappers to secure members' release

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Baptist Conference in Osun said on Friday that N10 million ransom was paid to secure the release of four members of the church kidnapped on Jan. 11 and Jan. 16.

Baptist Church pays N10m to Osun kidnappers to secure members' release
Baptist Church pays N10m to Osun kidnappers to secure members' release
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The kidnappers, however, held the two farmers who took the ransom to them in Ileogbo town on Jan. 16, demanding for more money.

The church said in a letter to Gov. Ademola Adeleke on Friday, that the remaining two victims were also released.

The letter, signed by the President and Chairman of Osun Baptist Conference, Rev. Paul Kolawole and Rev. Sunday Ogundijo, appreciated the governor for the role he played in the release of the victims.

“On behalf of the Osun Baptist Conference, the Nigerian Baptist Convention and the entire Iwo Baptist Community, we write to sincerely appreciate your Excellency on the vital roles you played towards the rescue of four of our people who were kidnapped between Jan. 11 and 16, 2023.

“We will like to inform your Excellency that two people were released on Tuesday while the last two were just released today, Friday Jan. 20, even though with cumulative payment of ransom of N10 million,” they said in the letter.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the release of the kidnapped victims to newsmen but did not mention if any ransom was paid.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs