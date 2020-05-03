The bankers committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has agreed to suspend the plan to lay off their staff.

This, according to TheCable was announced in a statement signed by Isaac Okorafor, CBN Director of Corporate Communications, on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

In the statement, the committee assured bank employees that no bank in Nigeria will sack its staff, saying that would help minimize the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on families.

The statement reads, “A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on May 2, 2020, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry. The Committee particularly deliberated on the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties and decided as follows:

“In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).

“To give effect to the above measure, the express approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria shall be required in the event that it becomes absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria solicits the support of all in our collective effort to weather through the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”