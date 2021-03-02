Six people have been killed in three separate attacks on communities in Kaduna State.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 the attacks occurred in Igabi and Kauru local government areas.

Armed bandits killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari during a barricade of Birnin Yero-Tami road in Igabi, and injured one other person that required medical treatment.

Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule were killed when armed bandits attacked Gwada village, also in Igabi, while Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale were killed by bandits who invaded Ungwan Kure.

One resident identified as Likita was also shot dead when armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the soul of those killed, and wished the injured quick recovery.

Aruwan said in another security report on Tuesday that an unspecified number of bandits were killed in airstrikes at Yadi in Giwa LGA.

He said troops neutralised active bandit settlements with herds of cattle that were spotted.

Troops also conducted armed reconnaissance over numerous other communities where calm was reported.

Official government records alone show well over 100 people have been killed by bandits since January, 97 of them killed in February alone.