Bandits in Kaduna have killed 18 people in two communities in the latest spate of attacks in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 the sequence of attacks was carried out on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours.

Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu, and Umar Rilwanu were killed in Anaba village in Igabi.

20 cows were also rustled by the bandits, with many houses in the community also burnt down. They also slaughtered a number of poultry and stole some.

Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Dan Azumi, Zailani Dogara, and Jikan Gambo were similarly killed in Barinje village in Chikun.

"Some residents were abducted, and cattle rustled during the attack. An unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital," Aruwan said.

One Danjuma Isa was killed when armed bandits attacked the loosely connected communities of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri, and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi in a cattle rustling operation.

Bandits who attacked Sanhu Makera village, Birnin Yero in Igabi also killed a farmer, Yakubu Abdullahi, while unknown assailants killed one Maryam Lash Tahir 'in unusual circumstances' at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate, Millennium City, Chikun.

Aruwan said the attacks followed the killing of several armed bandits via targeted air operations in Anaba, Malul Forest, Kankomi, Goron Dutse, and Kuyanbana.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attacks and offered prayers for the souls of the dead.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region, with over 100 people killed in numerous communities since January, 90 of them killed in February alone.