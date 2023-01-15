ADVERTISEMENT
Bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger, CAN fumes

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits burnt the Catholic Priest to death during an early Sunday morning attack in Niger State.

CAN fumes as bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger.
CAN fumes as bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger. [Twitter:Aisha Wakaso via Punch]
The deceased was attached to Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin Koro Community in Paikoro Local Government Area of the State.

Reports say the bandits stormed the community around 3am on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and began shooting sporadically as they made their way up the hill where the Rev. Father's house is located.

A resident told The Punch that the bandits split themselves into two groups while some dashed to the Catholic priest’s official residence, the other stayed in the town to wade off any form of resistance.

After the attackers had failed to gain access to his residence, they resolved to set fire to the building and waited until it burnt to ashes with the Priest inside.

Confirming the tragic incident in a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the bandits shot and injured another priest during the attack.

CAN condemn the attack: Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate killing of the Priest.

This was contained in a statement issued by Daniel Atori, media aide to the Niger CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna on Sunday in Minna.

While demanding swift investigations into the attack, the Christian body also called on the government at all levels, the police, and other security agencies to double their efforts in tackling banditry and insecurity, NAN reports.

The statement partly read: One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to protect lives and properties of the people, enough of the attacks and wanton killings of innocent Nigeria citizens.

“In the early hours of today (Sunday) the bandits got to the community, shooting sporadically, setting ablaze the Catholic Parish house, killed the parish priest and injured his assistant.

CAN sent condolences to the Catholic Diocese of Minna, parishioners, and the entire Christendom as well as the immediate family of the slain priest.

The association also prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Achi and the souls of all the faithful departed to rest in peace.

