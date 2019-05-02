Bandits in Zamfara attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki in Zurmi local government area of the state and kidnapped six people on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The gunmen abducted two teachers of the school and four women who are nursing students, according to a report by BBC Hausa.

The gunmen could not reach the students' hostel during the attack which happened late on Wednesday while residents were watching the UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Liverpool.

The bandits are reported to have killed one man when they opened fire in the town.

Zamfara has been terribly-hit with a wave of kidnappings and killings by bandits, making it the face of insecurity in the country over the past few months.

According to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of the 685 people kidnapped across the country in the first quarter of 2019, Zamfara recorded the highest national kidnap rate with 281 victims.