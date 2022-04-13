RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits abduct 5 female students from Zamfara college of health

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He added that the bandits are yet to call anyone to discuss ransom.

Health college Zamfara
Health college Zamfara

Bandits have abducted five students of the College of Health Science and Technology in Tsafe area of Zamfara state.

Recommended articles

The students were reportedly abducted in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The bandits invaded the residence of the students –a private hostel– situated outside the school campus.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

The suspected bandits invaded the off-campus students hostel, a rented house in Tsafe town.

Receiving the report, security operatives chased the kidnappers, one of the five abducted students escaped from the bandits but the kidnappers fled with the other four victims”, Shehu said.

The PPRO said the police has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

He added that the bandits are yet to call anyone to discuss ransom.

In 2021, abduction of students was rife in the northern part of the country.

From Niger, Kebbi to Kaduna, Zamfara, Plateau, scores of students were abducted despite efforts of the state governments and security agencies to curtail the onslaughts.

Some of the students were later released by the bandits after negotiations.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits abduct 5 female students from Zamfara college of health

Bandits abduct 5 female students from Zamfara college of health

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria]