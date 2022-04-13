Bandits abduct 5 female students from Zamfara college of health

The students were reportedly abducted in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The bandits invaded the residence of the students –a private hostel– situated outside the school campus.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

“The suspected bandits invaded the off-campus students hostel, a rented house in Tsafe town.

“Receiving the report, security operatives chased the kidnappers, one of the five abducted students escaped from the bandits but the kidnappers fled with the other four victims”, Shehu said.

The PPRO said the police has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

He added that the bandits are yet to call anyone to discuss ransom.

In 2021, abduction of students was rife in the northern part of the country.

From Niger, Kebbi to Kaduna, Zamfara, Plateau, scores of students were abducted despite efforts of the state governments and security agencies to curtail the onslaughts.