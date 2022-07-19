Banditry: Deploy more security, Katsina youths beg Buhari

Makera said the situation was not only displacing people locally, but also forcing some people to move to neighbouring countries.

“Many of non-state actors who are laying siege on communities have plunged them into a state of helplessness which ordinarily seem frightening has become a usual occurrence in some communities.”

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to deploy more security to the affected communities before it was too late.

“This ugly security threat is becoming worrisome and embarrassing because this is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the chief security officer of the country.