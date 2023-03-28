Balogun Market fire under control – Lagos Fire Service

The Director of the Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adeseye said that the fire which was under control started from the top most floor of a five-storey building.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five-storey building.

“The fire is, however, under control as mitigation are on to limit the spread.

“Update to follow as situation unfolds,” she said.

NAN reports that the cause of the fire incident which started early hours of Tuesday is still unknown.