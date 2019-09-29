The Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has on Sunday, September 28, 2019, insisted that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

The pastor said what he saw about one year and seven months has not changed.

Bakare, who was President Buhari’s running mate in 2011 presidential election said his presidential ambition has nothing to do with the alleged humiliation of Vice-Preisident, Yemi Osinbajo by “the cabal” in the Presidency.

“I heard all kinds of things on the Internet about joining the cabal. Those who pull down others to get up will never get up,” he said.