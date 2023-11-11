Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Iroko said this during the Christmas In Badagry 2.0 news conference on Friday in Lagos to unveil the programmes for the commemoration of the 181st Christmas celebration.

He said that with the ongoing Hamas/Israel war, Christian pilgrimage had been put to a halt, however, Badagry had been positioned to be the destination for Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage.

According to him, Badagry is positioned as a destination for Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage, since the first gospel in the country was preached in the community.

Iroko said the first Christmas celebration in Nigeria took place in Badagry, hence, the community would be marking the 181st Christmas celebration in Badagry, from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

”Badagry as you may know is the community of many first, starting with the first location gospel was preached in Nigeria.

”The first place Christmas was celebrated in Nigeria (just so you know, Badagry is the only location experiencing 181st Christmas in Nigeria this year).

“Others are the First Storey Building and First Primary School, among others.

”Despite the challenges and trials that have tested our resolve, we have persevered, standing firm in our commitment to fostering unity, and compassion among all,” he said.

Iroko said over 20,000 participants were expected at the CiB event, as it would attract many tourists from different parts of the world, thereby boosting the income of Lagos State.

He assured that adequate facilities and security measures had been put in place, for the event, which would hold in a peaceful environment.

The project manager said the CiB event was a testament to the rich historical warmth that enveloped Badagry Town.

He said the 2023 celebration was a reminder of the enduring spirit of joy and goodwill that continued to unite the community and nation, and it promised to be an extraordinary blend of tradition, heritage, and joy.

Iroko said the CiB event was in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture; the Ministry of Home Affairs; Reftop Homes, and African Multicultural Heritage Promotions.

He said that CiB continued to be a beacon of tradition and unity, as it had always been an immersive and rich cultural and Christmas experience that captured the essence of the season.

”The celebration of 181 years of Christmas in Badagry not only symbolises the passage of time but also serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and strength of our community.

”The festivities will kick off with the largest Santa walk and lightening of our 40ft tall Christmas tree,” Iroko said.

He said other activities included a beach soccer tournament; carnival parade; Bonfire Delight; performance by the Badagry metropolitan choir and other gospel artists; and a retelling of the nativity story through captivating drama and recitations, among other activities.

”Beyond the entertainment, Christmas in Badagry is about community engagement and giving back.