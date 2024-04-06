Badagry LG to start own food discount markets in May

Onilude made the pledge in Badagry at the distribution of food items to over 500 people of Badagry Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free food items were given by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to all the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas of the State.

According to the chairman, from next month which is May, the council will start its own food discount market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will reduce the prices of food items just as the state government is doing and be selling to our people at the council secretariat here in Ajara, Badagry.

“All you need to do is to come over with little money and buy food items at reduced prices,” he said.

The chairman said that the council had continued to provide free food items as palliatives to cushion the effects of economic hardship being experienced by the people.

“In March, over 1,000 residents of the council were given food items such as rice, beans and garri and we pledged that this will be a continuous exercise until normalcy returns to our economy.

“Today, courtesy of Gov. Sanwo-Olu, another 500 residents of Badagry will go home with free food items.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are grateful to our governor for giving us the palliatives for our people in the council.

“We are not going to relent in our efforts in providing for our people until normalcy returns to our economy in Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries of the palliatives to ensure that the free food items were taken home to their families.

Also speaking, Alhaji Muritala Gafar, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Badagry Chapter, appealed to marketers to reduce the prices of their goods.

According to Gafar, since the price of the dollar had decreased from N1,900 to N1,250, prices of goods should also decrease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our market men and women have told us that the increase in the prices of goods and products was due to an increase in the price of the dollar.

“Now that the price of the dollar has reduced, definitely prices of goods and products should also reduce,” he said.

Gafar commended Sanwo-Olu for sending food items to all councils in the state, adding that this would further cushion the effects of economic hardship in the state.

A beneficiary, Matthew Avoseh, a retired head teacher, thanked Sanwo-Olu for giving them the food items.

He prayed to God to always guide and protect the governor against any evil.

ADVERTISEMENT