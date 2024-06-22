ADVERTISEMENT
Baba Wande, Kelani reconciliation, valuable lesson for Nollywood — Filmmaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

Veteran Yoruba actor, Baba Wande and renowned filmmaker, Tunde Kelani [NAN]

Taylor cited the willingness of the veterans to put aside their differences as a valuable lesson for the movie industry and beyond.

Taylor, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said that the 30-year dispute revolved around royalty issues from the 1993 hit movie, “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile”.

He added that the reconciliation would pave the way for renewed collaboration and advancement of Nigerian culture as well as entertainment on the global stage.

“Ti Oluwa Nile”, initially written by Adepoju in 1987, was transformed into a three-part movie in 1993 through Kilani’s Mainframe Films and Television Productions.

According to Taylor, the feud between the two veterans had affected the growth of Nollywood in one way or the other.

“Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also told me how great the film ‘Ti Oluwa Nile’ is and that’s why he chose me as an agent for the reconciliation of the long-time feud.

“As the Asoju Asa Oodua to the Ooni of Ife, I played a pivotal role in facilitating the peaceful resolution.

“Delegates from the palace, at the behest of the Ooni of Ife, visited Tunde Kelani at his Abeokuta home to seal the settlement.

“This historic reconciliation is a testament to the Ooni of Ife’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage and the core aim of Aroba Groove Ltd. in preserving the rich cultural history of the Yoruba lineage.

“The Aroba Groove successfully mediated the reconciliation which has given birth to the seamless production of ‘ASIYANBI’, the stage adaptation of TI OLUWA NILE,” he said.

According to him, ASIYANBI is produced by Aroba Groove in collaboration with the House of Oduduwa with the endorsement of the Ooni of Ife, for the younger generation to learn the rich history of Yoruba culture.

He said that their actions demonstrated the importance of intergenerational collaboration, ensuring a seamless transfer of knowledge and values between the old guard and the next generation.

“By working together, we can avoid misunderstandings and misaligned efforts, ultimately driving progress and development in the entertainment industry.”

Taylor said that the two veterans expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ife for his intervention.

According to Taylor, Baba Wande in his remarks during the reconciliation said that Kelani is his bosom friend.

Kelani was also quoted to have said that the peace initiative was a reminder that their work (Ti Oluwa Nile) was appreciated.

Ibitayo Akindeji, the Producer and Project Coordinator of ‘ASIYANBI’, said that Aroba Groove was reviving the classic tale through a groundbreaking stage production, promising a thrilling and innovative theatrical experience.

Akindeji said that the captivating stage play was set to captivate audiences in major cities in Nigeria, the UK and the USA later this year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

