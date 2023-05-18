The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Avoid travelling to Anambra, UK warns citizens after US convoy attack

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UK government cautioned its citizens against travelling to Anambra and five other South-South states.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The UK specifically advised its citizens against embarking on any trip to riverine areas cutting across five states of the country.

This is coming two days after some yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on the convoy of United States consulate workers in Anambra.

The convoy, which came under attack in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, was carrying nine Nigerian nationals, five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The contingent was travelling in advance of a planned visit by US Mission personnel to a US-funded flood response project in Anambra.

The Nigerian police have confirmed that nine officials of the US consulate including Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye, Monday, Bukar . A. Kabuiki – (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata – (Police), Friday Morgan -(Police), and Adamu Andrew – (Police) lost their lives in the incident.

Meanwhile, the travel advisory posted on the UK government website on Thursday, May 18, 2023, urged its citizens not to travel to Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.

The advice read, “The FCDO advise against all travel to the riverine areas (ie the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

“The FCDO advise against all but essential travel to Abia State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States and now also to Anambra State in the Ogbaru area, close to Delta state.

“This follows an attack on a US diplomatic convoy on May 16, 2023. The incident is under investigation.

“Secessionist groups are active in the South East and attacks and violent clashes often occur with the military and other security forces.

“Although foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack. You should be alert to local government announcements and media reporting.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

