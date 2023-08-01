'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

Bago stated this during the closing of the 2023 Batch B, Stream One orientation course for corps members deployed in the state and those dislodged from FCT, at Paiko Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, advised the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme.

“You must remember that being a corps member does not confer on you immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to be law abiding and serve as role model to younger ones in the communities you are posted to for your primary assignment,” he said.

Bago cautioned the corps against the use of social media for ethnic prejudices, rumor peddling and hate speech, adding that they should rather use it to promote unity and peace in the country.

He, however, appealed to employers to accept the corps members posted to them and treat them justly and fairly by making necessary provisions for their welfare.

Earlier in her address, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Alidat Abdulwahab, enjoined the corps members to accept their postings in good faith and discharge their duties as guided by the provisions of NYSC Act and Bye-laws.

Abdulwahab urged them to desist from meddling in local politics, but to embark on personal and group community development service (CDS) projects to uplift the living standard of the people in their host communities.

