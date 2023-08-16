ADVERTISEMENT
Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Mr Ocheme Oba, General Secretary, NUATE, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NUATE had, in a circular issued on Aug. 15, said aviation security workers would embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over poor wages.

The circular revealed that the workers are usually paid a meagre ₦‎30,000 monthly, noting that the wage was insufficient, thereby bringing untold hardship on the workers. Oba disclosed that the union had sent a letter to the NCAA informing it of the union’s decision to embark on industrial action.

He said that after receipt of the letter, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had intervened in the matter, and requested to be given a week to deliberate on the workers’ demands.

The Union’s scribe said the NCAA had promised to organise a meeting between the union, private security firms and the airlines.

