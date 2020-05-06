Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said that the aviation sector is the most hit by the coronavirus pandemic, saying many airlines won’t survive the crisis.

While speaking at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, said the aviation industry loses N17 billion monthly due to the pandemic.

He added that the loss can never be recovered.

He said, “Certainly in civil aviation, we’re in very difficult moments like everyone else. All of this started because someone travelled. Unfortunately, he came back hone with it and the consequence is what we’ve been going through.

“We are very aware of our responsibilities and the weight attached to this. We are worst hit among all the sectors. Some 17 billion is being lost by the airlines monthly, thanks to COVID-19. The sector is highly regulated and very coordinated and has set standards that must be followed at all times, regardless, because we speak to safety.

“This is the situation of civil aviation. It is really a pathetic one and I can guarantee you that several airlines won’t come out of this unfortunately.”

It would be recalled that Arik Air, one of the leading airlines in the country recently asked 90% of its staff to embark on unpaid leave beginning from May 1, 2020.