BREAKING: Aviation Minister Keyamo summons emergency meeting to address safety concerns

Minister Keyamo expressed his commitment to tackling the issues head-on during a statement on Twitter.

He highlighted the significance of a comprehensive review of recent incidents, which have caused unease among the public.

The emergency meeting is scheduled to take place later today, November 27, 2023, with the agenda focusing on a thorough examination of recent events that have raised questions about safety in the aviation industry.

Minister Keyamo noted the need for stringent measures to be implemented promptly to guarantee the safety of air travel.

This move by the Minister of Aviation comes in the wake of several incidents in the sector over the past few weeks. The public has been expressing growing concerns about the safety of air travel, prompting the government to take immediate action.