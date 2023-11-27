ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Aviation Minister Keyamo summons emergency meeting to address safety concerns

Ima Elijah

Minister Keyamo noted the need for stringent measures to be implemented promptly to guarantee the safety of air travel.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Recommended articles

Minister Keyamo expressed his commitment to tackling the issues head-on during a statement on Twitter.

He highlighted the significance of a comprehensive review of recent incidents, which have caused unease among the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergency meeting is scheduled to take place later today, November 27, 2023, with the agenda focusing on a thorough examination of recent events that have raised questions about safety in the aviation industry.

Minister Keyamo noted the need for stringent measures to be implemented promptly to guarantee the safety of air travel.

This move by the Minister of Aviation comes in the wake of several incidents in the sector over the past few weeks. The public has been expressing growing concerns about the safety of air travel, prompting the government to take immediate action.

The outcome of the emergency meeting is expected to provide clarity on the steps that will be taken to address the identified safety issues and to reassure the public regarding the measures being put in place to ensure the safety of air transportation in Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT Fire Service partners with Police, others to tackle attack on its personnel

FCT Fire Service partners with Police, others to tackle attack on its personnel

BREAKING: Aviation Minister Keyamo summons emergency meeting to address safety concerns

BREAKING: Aviation Minister Keyamo summons emergency meeting to address safety concerns

Governor Makinde bags ‘Governor of the Year’ award at PINK Awards

Governor Makinde bags ‘Governor of the Year’ award at PINK Awards

Kano Grand Khadi grants 147 offenders bail, set up committee to review amputation sentence

Kano Grand Khadi grants 147 offenders bail, set up committee to review amputation sentence

Minister urges medical practitioners to prioritise exercise for optimal service delivery

Minister urges medical practitioners to prioritise exercise for optimal service delivery

Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state (Guardian)

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Mohammed Chris Alli [Guardian]

Former Chief of Army Staff Mohammed Chris Alli passes away at 78