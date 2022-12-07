ADVERTISEMENT
Auchi poly expels 40 students for result falsification

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Management of Auchi polytechnic, Edo, says it had expelled 40 students over results falsification and deficiency at the point of entry into some programmes at the institution.

According to Ogunboyowa, the affected students were involved in forgery and falsification of their results to gain admission into the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Ogunboyowa said the expelled students cut across different departments in the polytechnic.

Ogunboyowa disclosed that the Rector of the institution, Dr Salisu Umar, had proposed 12 new programmes to commence in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The new programmes include Printing Technology, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Library and Information Science Taxation, Leisure, Tourism Management Technology, and Social Development.

Others are Microfinance and Enterprise Development, Computer Engineering Technology, Economics and Development Studies, Agricultural Extension and Management and Crop Production Technology.

According to her, the idea is in line with the Rector’s commitment to reposition the polytechnic and make it enviable in the nation and beyond.

“In pursuit of the Rector’s vision, 12 new programmes at both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma are proposed for resource inspection by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“Ten of the proposed programmes are for the ND level while two are at HND level,” Ogunboyowa said.

She added that the institution is set for re-accreditation of all programmes in the polytechnic.

She noted that the management had improved on the existing infrastructure and procured necessary equipment to ensure that no programme is denied accreditation.

Ogunboyowa said the Rector urged all Deans and Heads of Departments scheduled for various stages of accreditation to put in their best to complement the management efforts.

