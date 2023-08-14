AU holds meeting to address Niger coup

The AU's Peace and Security Council announced the gathering, indicating its intent to receive comprehensive updates on the unfolding situation in Niger and the measures being undertaken to tackle the crisis. This announcement was made through a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The pivotal meeting is currently being conducted at the AU headquarters situated in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, highlighting the urgency and seriousness of the situation. Dignitaries participating in the discussions encompass Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the AU Commission, along with representatives from both Niger and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

Recent events have garnered international attention, with AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat expressing profound unease regarding the reported substandard conditions of President Bazoum's detention. Faki unequivocally condemned the treatment meted out to Bazoum by the leaders of the coup, terming it "unacceptable."

The military regime currently in control in Niger issued a stern declaration on Sunday, August 13, vowing to prosecute the democratically elected former President Bazoum on charges of "high treason." Additionally, the regime criticised the West African bloc ECOWAS for imposing economic sanctions on the country, denouncing their actions.