Atiku spent $120m on 2019 election day alone - Whistleblower

Nurudeen Shotayo

Achimugu said he told Atiku he was going to lose the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar
Achimugu, who claimed to have worked as a media aide to the former Vice President before they fell apart, has been spilling all the dirt on his former principal.

Recall that the whistleblower had earlier released an audio tape of his alleged conversation with Atiku in which the PDP Presidential candidate can be heard discussing issues related to corruption during his time as Nigeria's Vice President.

As said in the tape, Atiku admitted to advising his then-principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, on how public funds can be diverted through the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

The revelation, which has now been dubbed the #AtikuGate on Twitter, has been generating reactions from Nigerians including the opposition parties.

Pulse reports that Atiku flew the PDP flag in the 2019 Presidential election and Achimugu, who claimed to work for Atiku between 2017-2022, said he had predicted the outcome of the election.

While speaking on a TwitterSpaces on Thursday, January 26, 2023, the whistleblower attributed Atiku's defeat in 2019 to the sycophants whom he surrounded himself with.

Achimugu noted that despite "spending $120m on election day alone," the PDP candidate lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari because of saboteurs in his campaign team.

The whistleblower has also promised to reveal more secrets about his former principal before the February 25, election.

February 25, 2023
