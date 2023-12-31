2023 challenging, FG must address economic hardship in 2024 - Atiku

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, made the call in his New Year's message to the nation.

In the statement issued on Sunday, December 31, 2023, Atiku acknowledged that 2023 was a challenging year for the country but one with important lessons for the future.

“The rising cost of food items, goods and services, the malfunction in our national economy and the degenerating state of our national and community security are all existential challenges that we have to face squarely in the New Year,” he said.

The former Vice President criticised the Federal Government's policy initiatives, which he said have intensified the challenges faced by Nigerians.

“Certainly, many families and businesses already know the intensity of the trying times that we are currently going through – though we could have taken a completely different pathway, had the government been smarter,” he noted.

Continuing, he advocated for a “well-thought vision of National Planning that will deliberately make the common people of Nigeria the centrepiece of our development.

“The Year 2024 is still new on its canvas, and so there is ample time for the current government to champion a pathway to addressing the acute hardship that Nigerians are going through.”