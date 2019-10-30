Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections has rejected the judgement of the Supreme Court on his petition against President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in the election.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, dismissed the former Vice President's petition challenging Buhari’s 2019 election victory.

Reacting to the court verdict, Atiku said the judiciary has been sabotaged “like every estate of our realm”.

Following the judgement, the presidential candidate in a statement accused a “dictatorial cabal” of disrupting Nigeria’s democratic progress.

He said, “The Nigerian judiciary, just like every estate of our realm, has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal, who have undone almost all the democratic progress the Peoples Democratic Party and its administrations nurtured for sixteen years, up until 2015.

“Can Nigeria continue like this? Recently, former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, averred that Nigeria had rolled back the democratic gains she made in 2015. When democracy is rolled back, the economy, the society and the judiciary will not be far behind.

“Today, the nail has been put on the coffin and the gains we collectively made since 1999 are evaporating, and a requiem is at hand.”

Atiku maintained that a democracy should constitute a strong judiciary, a free press and an impartial electoral umpire, adding that “Nigeria has none of those three elements as at today.”

He said, “To those who think they have broken my spirit, I am sorry to disappoint you.

“I am too focused on Nigeria to think about myself. I gave up that luxury twenty years ago. The question is not if I am broken. The question is if Nigeria is whole?

“This is not a time for too many words. It will suffice for me to remind Nigeria of this — we are an independent nation and we are the architects of our fate. If we do not build a free Nigeria, we may end up destroying her, and God forbid that that should be the case.”

He therefore, vowed tokeep on “fighting for Nigeria and for democracy, and also for justice”.