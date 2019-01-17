Atiku arrived to a friendly reception at the Washington Dulles Airport, where a bunch of flowers awaited him. It was his first time in the states since a restriction hindering him from going there was reportedly lifted.

The earlier avoidance is allegedly as a result of many reports placing him in danger of an arrest due to his connection with a US Congressman Williams Jefferson. Atiku had reportedly facilitated a deal with the legislator to help with improving broadband services in Nigeria when he was Vice-President.

His visit to the US was confirmed by former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka who wrote in a tweet.

The possibility of an imminent visit to the US since a travel restriction to the country was reportedly lifted, has been long debated.

According to Sahara Reporters, Gbenga Daniel who is the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) confirmed in October 2018, that the PDP candidate had received “signals from American officials” to apply for a visa to visit the United States of America.

Sahara Reporters confirmed from a private source two months after, what Atiku's journey to America will mean.

The source says, "if you look at how much of an issue his (Atiku) US avoidance has been in his campaign so far, you would understand that Atiku won’t mind taking a few days off to make that trip to the US to prove that he is not wanted for corruption, just to give his campaign that massive anti-corruption lift.”