RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU wants to embark on another strike

Authors:

Jude Egbas

ASUU alleges that federal government officials no longer pick calls.

University of Lagos.
University of Lagos.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is ready to down tools once more and embark on a lengthy strike action.

Recommended articles

According to the union, the federal government is yet to implement an agreement it reached with ASUU in 2020.

If by Tuesday, August 31, the federal government refuses to move a muscle, university lecturers will close campus halls and classrooms again, ASUU has warned.

ASUU's last strike, which is still disrupting academic calendars in the nation's ivory towers, lasted nine months. It was called off in December of 2020.

But the agreement reached before the strike was suspended, is yet to be implemented.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, tells Punch that: “The government has refused to reach out to us. Government officials have stopped talking. In fact, they don’t take our calls again. Nigerians should tell the government to do what they agreed to do.

“We signed an agreement and even in May, we reached a final agreement; this is August and nothing has been implemented.

"Does it make any sense? We are giving them till the end of August and after that, we start the procedures.”

ASUU and the federal government have bickered over a payment platform, earned allowances and conducive environments for learning.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU wants to embark on another strike

How gunmen killed Senator Bala Na Allah's eldest son

Oby Ezekwesili joins Yale University as senior fellow

Sen. Na Allah’s eldest son killed in Kaduna

Okowa mourns legendary musician, Victor Uwaifo

Borno Govt holds stakeholders’ meeting over repentant Boko Haram fighters

COVID-19: Lagos resumes administration of AstraZeneca vaccine

Hisbah explains why the rich and the poor get different treatment

Oshiomhole says he might look small but he’s not sad