According to the union, the federal government is yet to implement an agreement it reached with ASUU in 2020.

If by Tuesday, August 31, the federal government refuses to move a muscle, university lecturers will close campus halls and classrooms again, ASUU has warned.

ASUU's last strike, which is still disrupting academic calendars in the nation's ivory towers, lasted nine months. It was called off in December of 2020.

But the agreement reached before the strike was suspended, is yet to be implemented.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, tells Punch that: “The government has refused to reach out to us. Government officials have stopped talking. In fact, they don’t take our calls again. Nigerians should tell the government to do what they agreed to do.

“We signed an agreement and even in May, we reached a final agreement; this is August and nothing has been implemented.

"Does it make any sense? We are giving them till the end of August and after that, we start the procedures.”